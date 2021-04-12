JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $38.65

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $37.32. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 20,028 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

