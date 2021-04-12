Jobchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.50 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $483,185.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,889,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

