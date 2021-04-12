Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.47

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.47 and last traded at $152.47, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock worth $1,041,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

