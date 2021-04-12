JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €191.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €182.50 ($214.71).

MTX stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Monday, reaching €202.50 ($238.24). The company had a trading volume of 204,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is €201.16 and its 200 day moving average is €190.51. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

