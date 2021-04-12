JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.78 ($64.45).

EPA:BNP traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.46 ($60.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.45. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

