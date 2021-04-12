JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €85.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.41 ($95.77).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.00 ($103.53) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1 year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

