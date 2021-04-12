JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €92.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.71 ($84.36).

ETR DAI opened at €74.91 ($88.13) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €76.85 ($90.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

