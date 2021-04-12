JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 21,315 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

