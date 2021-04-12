JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 262,218 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

CEQP opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

