JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £119.44 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 7,318.19 ($95.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.37. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,952.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,036.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.