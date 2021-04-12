JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.18 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 146.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.
In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
