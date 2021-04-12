JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $104.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.18 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 146.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

