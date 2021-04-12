JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.10 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Select Medical worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

