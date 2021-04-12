JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.02 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

