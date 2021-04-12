JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of Primoris Services worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.