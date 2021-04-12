JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,460.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,436.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,374.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $728.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

