JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $162.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

