JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target to GBX 210

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.07.

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood purchased 14,519 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.