JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 811.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.84% of BellRing Brands worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

BRBR opened at $23.92 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

