JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $245.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.48 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

