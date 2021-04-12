JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Price Target to GBX 74

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 99.22 ($1.30) on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Purplebricks Group
