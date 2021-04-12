JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Price Target to GBX 74

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 99.22 ($1.30) on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £304.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

