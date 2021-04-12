JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $156.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

