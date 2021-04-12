JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 26,400 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.40% of Malibu Boats worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

