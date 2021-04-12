JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 40

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 36.44 ($0.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.18.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

