JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

