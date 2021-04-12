JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,729. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $118.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

