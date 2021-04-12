JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $64.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.