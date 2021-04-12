JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

KBX stock opened at €106.35 ($125.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.70 and a 200 day moving average of €106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion and a PE ratio of 34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

