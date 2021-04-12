JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $22.43. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.