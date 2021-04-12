JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ARKAY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arkema has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $124.99.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

