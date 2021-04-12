JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf cut Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.