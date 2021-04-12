JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 290,767 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Navistar International worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

