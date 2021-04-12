JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Boosted by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 170.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

