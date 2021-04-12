Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.92 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00005790 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $35.92 million and $11.66 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00055208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00088717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

