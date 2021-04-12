JulSwap Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $76.88 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00273258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.32 or 0.00700886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,113.56 or 0.99528343 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.00980959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,651,447 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.