Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) Short Interest Up 7,100.0% in March

Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUMT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. Juma Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network.

