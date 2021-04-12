Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) Short Interest Up 7,100.0% in March

Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 7,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JUMT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. Juma Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Juma Technology
