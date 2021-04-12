Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Juniper Networks worth $89,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.41 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.