Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Tops $8.10 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00272773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00704648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,247.63 or 0.99621386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.32 or 0.00962890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

