JUST Trading Down 21.7% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. JUST has a market capitalization of $325.25 million and approximately $301.73 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00273730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.89 or 0.00710102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,092.80 or 1.00194520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.03 or 0.00992117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.