JustBet Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 67.4% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $1.46 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00281677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00709547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.94 or 0.99138561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.00994127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

