Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.84. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 618.20 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,673 ($21.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,385.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,251.79.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

