Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 6,891.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KALTF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Kalytera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

