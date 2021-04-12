KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

