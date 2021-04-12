KardiaChain Achieves Market Cap of $275.07 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. KardiaChain has a market cap of $275.07 million and $6.85 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00278715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.64 or 0.00705678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.14 or 0.99734098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.02 or 0.00992145 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KardiaChain

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

KardiaChain Coin Trading

