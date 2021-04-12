KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 215.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $427.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005074 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00144347 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

