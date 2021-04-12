Katalyo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $158,179.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $158,179.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.