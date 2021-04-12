Kava.io Reaches Market Capitalization of $384.64 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $384.64 million and approximately $56.60 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $6.57 or 0.00010965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00054330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00372283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006897 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,149,289 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

