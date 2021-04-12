KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) PT Raised to GBX 860

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

KAZ stock opened at GBX 866 ($11.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.62. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 372.21 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38). The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 844.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 701.22.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

