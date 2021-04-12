KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

KZMYY remained flat at $$5.89 during trading on Monday. 15,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,130. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

