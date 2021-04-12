KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.87

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 7215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Get KBR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $52,718,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in KBR by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,042,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 346,827 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.