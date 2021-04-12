Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Tops $354.64 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $354.64 million and $5.16 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00680177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00087689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00035366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,672,386 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.